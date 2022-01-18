Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 22,511 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $41,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

