Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 265,263 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,263 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $56,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health stock opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.78. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.