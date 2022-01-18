Maxcoin (MAX) Hits Market Cap of $487,153.61

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $487,153.61 and approximately $56.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,829.17 or 1.00244675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00089258 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00310378 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.42 or 0.00420394 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00159794 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008766 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

