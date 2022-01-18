MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

