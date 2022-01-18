MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXDHF remained flat at $$1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products for personalized cancer treatment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, Rest of EU, and Rest of the World. It offers ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, InformMDx, SelectMDx, and MonitorMDx.

