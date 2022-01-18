Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Shares Up 8.1%

Mediaset S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79.

Mediaset Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDIUY)

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

