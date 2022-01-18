megaBONK (MBONK) Price Up 42% Over Last Week

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $113,653.76 and approximately $745.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 42% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.