MEMBERS Trust Co Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,201.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,433.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,426.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

