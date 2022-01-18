Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,795,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,358 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $179,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 93,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,290. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.