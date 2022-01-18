Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 513,350 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $85,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. 16,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.