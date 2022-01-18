Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $56.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2,739.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,340. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,900.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,824.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,215.39.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,584 shares of company stock worth $397,117,558. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

