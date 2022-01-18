Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) versus Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Head-To-Head Survey

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 21.43% 24.72% 2.13% Community Bancorp 30.92% 16.53% 1.38%

37.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Meridian has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Meridian pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian and Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.53 $26.44 million $5.98 6.19 Community Bancorp $39.83 million 3.23 $10.76 million $2.43 9.87

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Meridian and Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Summary

Meridian beats Community Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

