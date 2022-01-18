Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Gary L. Crocker Buys 5,000 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $22,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 38,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

