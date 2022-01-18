Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,122,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,824,190,000 after purchasing an additional 300,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,515 shares of company stock valued at $204,647,903. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.38.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.16 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $899.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.32 and a 200-day moving average of $345.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

