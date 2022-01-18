MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Update

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 7,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 27.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

MFA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 70,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

