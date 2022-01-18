MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MFM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $72,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

