MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.66. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $38.62 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,538,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,124,000 after buying an additional 429,853 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,751,000 after buying an additional 145,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,802 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

