Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Up 36.3% in December

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

OTCMKTS MAIFF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Minera Alamos has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.