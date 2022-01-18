Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 5,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 173,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

MF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Missfresh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

