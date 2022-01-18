Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 929,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $4,947,156,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $118,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $76,493,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,715 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

