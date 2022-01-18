Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

MSLOY traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

