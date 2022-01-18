Mizuho Lowers Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $28.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

