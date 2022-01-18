MKM Partners Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $440.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $758.20.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $449.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.82. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $428.13 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.