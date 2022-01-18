Mobilian Coin Price Tops $0.0421 on Major Exchanges (MBN)

Mobilian Coin (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Mobilian Coin has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $896,257.00 worth of Mobilian Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mobilian Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mobilian Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mobilian Coin Profile

Mobilian Coin (MBN) is a coin. Mobilian Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,494,300 coins. Mobilian Coin’s official Twitter account is @MobilianCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mobilian Coin is mobiliancoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobilian’s vision is to respond to the concerns of the automobile market, particularly concerning autonomous vehicles. Resource and investment in autonomous cars is not an issue for the booming industry, there are already countless reputable automobile brands that are investing massively in this phenomenon. However, there still exist huge gaps in security and technology of autonomous transportation. “

