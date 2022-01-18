Modefi (MOD) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and $275,316.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Modefi has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Modefi

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,381,791 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

