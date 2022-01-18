MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Financial Review

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOGU and TechTarget’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million 0.44 -$50.06 million ($0.92) -0.40 TechTarget $148.38 million 16.51 $17.07 million $0.67 126.87

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. MOGU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MOGU and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A TechTarget 0 2 6 0 2.75

TechTarget has a consensus price target of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than MOGU.

Volatility & Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -137.53% -8.36% -6.48% TechTarget 8.70% 20.50% 8.43%

Summary

TechTarget beats MOGU on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

