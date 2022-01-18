Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) PT Raised to $42.00 at SVB Leerink

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.90.

NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

