Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 571,867 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

NYSE:TAP opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

