monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $74,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

monday.com stock opened at $215.64 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.71.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.17.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

