Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,697,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

