MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.0819 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $64,948.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00346602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000848 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,914,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,894,412 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

