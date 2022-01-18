Morgan Stanley Cuts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $212.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

FRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $6.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,710. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.66.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

