Morgan Stanley Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $75.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.01.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.04. 292,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,120,031. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.