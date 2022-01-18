Morgan Stanley Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $92.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JCI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.64.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.