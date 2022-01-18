Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,334 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $424,625.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.96. The stock had a trading volume of 186,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,407. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

