Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,143 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.67. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

