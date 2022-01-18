Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Tobam grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

