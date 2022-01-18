Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 37,278.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

