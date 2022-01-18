Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 48.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,410 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research raised their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CNXC stock opened at $166.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.18. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $191.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

