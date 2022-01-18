Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $167.21 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 963,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,294 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 61.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $167,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.21. 3,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

