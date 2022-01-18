Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,540. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

