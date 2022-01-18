Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 738,260 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NNOX shares. Lifesci Capital lowered Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

The company has a market cap of $524.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 177.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 365,699 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $11,044,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 224,904 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $6,080,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 264.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 135,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.