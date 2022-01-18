Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,168 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $61,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $227,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,083,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $186.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.45. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.21 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

