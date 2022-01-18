Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Update

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. 7,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $227.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.88.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 35,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 233,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

