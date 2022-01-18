National Express Group’s (NEX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.23) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.78) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, National Express Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 340 ($4.64).

Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 260.40 ($3.55) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 245.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.64).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

