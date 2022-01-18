National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHC. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 1,021.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NHC stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.65. 26,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,112. National HealthCare has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.