National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.51

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.51 and last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $5,034,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 249,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,995,396 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in National Research by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after buying an additional 127,129 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.