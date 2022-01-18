National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,591,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $83,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

NSA stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

