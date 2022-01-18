NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.99).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.82) to GBX 290 ($3.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 260 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.27) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.55) to GBX 300 ($4.09) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($172,310.96).

Shares of NWG stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 251.30 ($3.43). The company had a trading volume of 16,631,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,876,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.93. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.40 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.