NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,192 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NWG opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.